Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 5:01 AM
BIWTA seeks Tk 1,032cr for walkways along 4 rivers surrounding Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Mohammad Zakaria

The government has started construction of various infrastructures including walkways on the banks of four rivers surrounding the capital Dhaka, as well as beautification works and improving civic amenities.
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) of the Ministry of Shipping has sought an additional of Tk 1,032 crore from the Planning Commission for implementing it, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.
It is learned that the Planning Commission has given an additional approval of Tk 332.55 crore, he said.
Initially, an ecopark, recreation centre, sitting bench, food courts and necessary toilets will be constructed along the 50 km walkway around the river bank, he also said.
Besides, tree plantation and tourism sites will be developed under the project, he said.     Soil excavation works in the project has increased by 1,321, 573 cubic metres, walkways along the river bank has increased by 23.585 km, he added.
According to sources, the project was approved at the ECNEC meeting from July 2016 to June 2022 at a cost of Tk 848.55 crore for the protection of the banks of the Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Shitalakshya rivers and maintenance of waterways. Later, it was proposed to extend the duration of the project till June 2023.
Besides, 24.68 km of river bank protection works, construction of 80 RCC stairs, construction of 10.04 km of wall, construction of 291  benches, 850 metres of boundary wall, 4 ghats and drainage adjacent to 35.35 km walkway will be constructed.
The route of the walkway has already been finalized through feasibility study. The route will be from Abdullahpur to Dhour-Birulia-Gabtali-Rayerbazar-Babubazar-Sadarghat-Fatullah-Chasara-Signboard-Shimrail-Purbachal road to Teromukh.


