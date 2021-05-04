Video
Teachers, staff under MPO to get salary, bonus by May 8

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Registered teachers and employees of the private educational institutions will receive their salaries and Eid bonus through banks.
Salary and Eid bonus will be released through four state-owned banks - Sonali, Rupali, Agrani and Janata. Teachers and employees will have to withdraw their salary and bonus by May 8.
Heads of educational institutions have been asked to download the MPO sheets of their respective institutions from the website
emis.gov.bd.
Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Deputy Director of General Administration Ruhul Momin signed a statement where it was said that eight checks of the government part of the salary and Eid bonus allowance of teachers and employees of private educational institutions under the Department of Secondary and Higher Education have been released.  
It has been handed over to the local offices of Agrani ,Rupali, Janata and Sonali banks. Teachers and employees will be able to withdraw salary and allowance from the concerned branch bank till May 8.
Meanwhile, the teachers' leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the Eid bonus of 25 percent of the teachers 'salary and 50 percent of the employees' salary.
President of the Private Teachers' Association Nazrul Islam Rony said it was an inequality for some to get 25 percent and some 50 percent Eid bonus who are working for the same educational institution.
A memorandum has been issued to the Prime Minister and the Education Minister in nine phases to eliminate this inequality.
"Teachers of the government educational institutions are getting 100 percent salary bonus and we are being given 25 percent Eid bonus of our total salary," he added.
What an assistant teacher is getting is also being given to the head of the educational institution.
Demanding a speedy elimination of this inequality, the teachers' leader said teachers are living in misery during this ongoing corona pandemic.
It is not possible to celebrate Eid with family members with a bonus of 25 percent of the salary, he said.


