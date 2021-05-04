Video
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 5:01 AM
Home Front Page

65pc of Bangladeshis lose jobs in Corona: Gallup

One in two persons globally lost jobs due to pandemic, the report says

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The coronavirus pandemic has reduced the income of one in two people in the world. People have lost their jobs, especially in low-income countries.
Even the working hours of many have been reduced. The Washington-based pollster Gallup said in a report on Monday.
Sixty-five percent of people in 57 countries, including Bangladesh, who took part in the survey, said that they lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
People from countries like India, Zimbabwe, Philippines, Kenya, El Salvador also took part in the survey. However, in developed and high-income countries, the number of people     who have had to stop working is relatively low.
According to the report released by Gallup, the survey was conducted on 300,000 people in 117 countries.
The Corona epidemic has reduced the income of half of them. Even the survey figures show that this has happened to about 1.6 billion people worldwide.
The researchers said in a statement that the rate of loss of income or job loss was higher in Thailand.
This has happened to 76 percent of the people in the country.
And the rate is lower in Switzerland. The country has been affected at a rate of 10 percent.
In Bolivia, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Indonesia, Honduras and Ecuador, the survey report shows that 70 percent of people were homeless because of the pandemic. And in the United States, 34 percent of people have lost their jobs.
The coronavirus pandemic has left workers around the world, especially women, unemployed. These workers are engaged in low-income jobs such as retailing, tourism and food services.
According to a survey by the international relief agency Oxfam last Thursday, the pandemic has damaged the income of women in the world approximately 80,000 crore dollar.
Gallup says more than half of those participated in the surveyed, they said their jobs or businesses were temporarily closed. The results of the survey estimate that the number of such victims worldwide is about 170 crore.
The survey found that one in 10 people in Austria, Switzerland and Germany said they were forced to stop work temporarily.
In the United States, the figure is 39 percent.
The company added that one in three people lost their jobs or businesses due to corona. The number of such people in the world is 100 crores.
The report also reveals that about sixty percent of people in the Philippines, Kenya, and Zimbabwe reported losing their jobs or business. In Switzerland, the rate is 3 percent and 13 percent in the United States.


