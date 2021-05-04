Video
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021
Front Page

coronavirus update bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

l    65 more die, total 11,644
l    1,739 newly infected, total 763,682
l    Samples tested in 24 hours - 19,431
World
l    Total cases 153,812,007
l    Total deaths  3,220,084


Mamata takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 5
Sundarban fire proving difficult to put out
Oxygen shortages wreck India as cases near 20m
Hefazat planned to topple govt: Police
BIWTA seeks Tk 1,032cr for walkways along 4 rivers surrounding Dhaka
Teachers, staff under MPO to get salary, bonus by May 8
65pc of Bangladeshis lose jobs in Corona: Gallup
Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
