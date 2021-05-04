

65 C-19 deaths, 1,739 infections in a day

As many as 1,739 more people were infected with coronavirus across the country during the period, bringing the number of cases to 763,682, the release added.

The day's infection rate stands at 8.95 per cent while the overall mortality rate remains at 1.52 per cent.

Besides, 3,834 people recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 691,162.

A total of 19,431 samples

were tested at 420 labs on Monday.

Among the deceased, 42 were men, and 23 were women. Of them, 60 died at hospitals while five at home. Of the dead, 32 were in Dhaka Division, 17 in Chattogram, six in Sylhet, four in Khulna, two each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,476 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,168 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,218,006 lives and infected 153,565,239 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 130,919,428 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







