Lockdown extended till May 16

The government has decided to extend the ongoing countrywide lockdown until May 16 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

All government, semi-government, private and autonomous offices will reopen from May 17. However, the buses will be allowed to ply within the district following the hygiene rules of the government.

After Monday's regular Cabinet meeting held virtually with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the disclosure while briefing media at the secretariat.

Inter-district and long-route bus services, as per the decision of the meeting, will remain suspended but operations of train and launch services will remain suspended during the lockdown period.

Earlier, the government allowed public and private airlines to operate domestic flights on a limited scale following the health guidelines.

The top bureaucrat also informed that the industry owners including readymade garments had been asked to allow Eid holidays for only three days. No one will be allowed to announce additional holidays for Eid celebration.

Offices under public and private sectors will remain closed during the lockdown period.. Restrictions on other sectors will be in force, he said.

Earlier on the day, the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) suggested resuming public transports only in the metropolitan cities following the recommendation on an inter-ministerial virtual meeting held with Health Minister Zahid Maleque in the chair on Sunday.

DGHS Director General (DG) Prof. Dr. ABM Khurshid on Monday said they had agreed to ply buses within the district but they did not allowing inter-district bus and long route services to ply.

In the country, limited scale restrictions were enforced from April 5 to 11 for the first phase to tame the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was extended till April 13.

Later, a one-week nationwide strict lockdown was enforced from April 14, which was extended later until April 28. It was further extended till May 5. Finally, it was extended till May 16.

Although the restrictions were extended several times for offices and mass transports, the restrictions on markets, shops and shopping malls were lifted.

The borders with India were closed for 14 days, starting from April 26, as Covid-19 took a dangerous turn in the neighboring country.

The restriction on the borders will continue till May 16, according to the government announcement.







