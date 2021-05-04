Khaleda in CCU with breathing problem

Video
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021
Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, admitted to Evercare Hospital last week with Covid infection, was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital on Monday afternoon with breathing difficulties.
However, her personal medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said she was breathing normally at night as her condition improved.
"Madam was having shortness of breath in the morning. After conducting some tests, she has been taken to the CCU around 4pm as per doctors' advice," he said.
Talking to reporters after visiting Khaleda at the hospital around 8pm, he said the BNP chief has now been receiving treatment at the CCU by the 10-member medical board formed for her treatment.
"I talked to her and asked about her wellbeing. Her condition is now stable," he added.
Replying to a question, the physician said Khaleda is breathing normally. "The patients who can breathe normally are kept at the CCU."
Zahid urged people to pray for Khaleda's speedy recovery.
Replying to a question, he said anyone can suffer from shortness of breath anytime for many reasons. "The investigations are going on to find out the specific reasons behind her breathing difficulties."
After reviewing all the reports of her latest tests, Zahid said, the medical board members will determine her next course of treatment in consultation with the international consultants.
Khaleda tested positive for Covid-19 for the second
time on April 24, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27 for a thorough health checkup.
On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10 as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 24 and her report was positive.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.
She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) the same day, and she has been staying at her Gulshan house since then.
On August 27 last year, the government extended her release for six more months and it was extended again for six months on March 15 last.
On February 8, 2018, Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her jail term.
Khaleda was found guilty in another corruption case the same year. Her party claims both the cases are politically motivated.     -UNB


