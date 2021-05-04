Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 5:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 lakh vaccines from China to arrive by May 10

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine gifted by China could arrive in Bangladesh by May 10 this year.
The Health Minister came up with the remark while speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Monday.
Zahid Maleque said, "China will gift us 500,000 doses of vaccine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed us that they are making arrangements to bring them. Maybe it can come to Bangladesh by 10 May and the other part which we want to buy will take a while to come."
"We have sent proposals to China to buy more vaccines. Negotiations for the purchase of the vaccine will begin as soon as China will give us confirmation proposal. We need a lot of vaccines. We will take 4 to 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine."
At the same time, he said, "We have also had talks with Russia. They wanted to
give us vaccine and they also wanted to produce them here. We are discussing with the two countries at a time," he added.
He also said, "80 to 90 per cent of the infections and deaths are in different city corporation areas. Therefore, these areas will be kept under strict surveillance."
Zahid Maleque further said, "The decision to close the border is not being changed due to the coronavirus.
The border will remain closed as per the decision. The borders will remain closed until further notice, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 5
Sundarban fire proving difficult to put out
Oxygen shortages wreck India as cases near 20m
Hefazat planned to topple govt: Police
BIWTA seeks Tk 1,032cr for walkways along 4 rivers surrounding Dhaka
Teachers, staff under MPO to get salary, bonus by May 8
65pc of Bangladeshis lose jobs in Corona: Gallup
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft