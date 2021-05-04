5 lakh vaccines from China to arrive by May 10

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine gifted by China could arrive in Bangladesh by May 10 this year.

The Health Minister came up with the remark while speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Monday.

Zahid Maleque said, "China will gift us 500,000 doses of vaccine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed us that they are making arrangements to bring them. Maybe it can come to Bangladesh by 10 May and the other part which we want to buy will take a while to come."

"We have sent proposals to China to buy more vaccines. Negotiations for the purchase of the vaccine will begin as soon as China will give us confirmation proposal. We need a lot of vaccines. We will take 4 to 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine."

At the same time, he said, "We have also had talks with Russia. They wanted to

give us vaccine and they also wanted to produce them here. We are discussing with the two countries at a time," he added.

He also said, "80 to 90 per cent of the infections and deaths are in different city corporation areas. Therefore, these areas will be kept under strict surveillance."

Zahid Maleque further said, "The decision to close the border is not being changed due to the coronavirus.

The border will remain closed as per the decision. The borders will remain closed until further notice, he said.







