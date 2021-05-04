Video
26 killed as speedboat rams into sand-laden bulkhead in Padma

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

District and naval police, divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence, ferry ghat authorities along with locals are conducting rescue operation after at least 26 people were killed as a speedboat overturned after hitting a sand-laden bulkhead anchored in Padma in Madaripur's Shibchar upazila on Monday. Inset, a relative of a victim breaks down in tears. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Madaripur, May 3:  At least 26 people were killed and six others were injured as a speedboat overturned after hitting a sand-laden bulkhead anchored in Padma in Madaripur's Shibchar upazila on Monday. Six people were rescued alive. They were taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.
Banglabazar Ferry Ghat's traffic police Inspector Ashiqur Rahman said a passenger carrying speedboat sailed from Munshiganj's Shimulia around 6:45am for Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Shibchar.
In total, 26 bodies were recovered from the Padma river so far, said Ashiqur Rahman and added that all the deceased -- one female and 25 males -- were passengers of the speedboat.
The speedboat overturned as it collided head-on with the sand-laden bulkhead, according to sources.
On information, fire
service divers from Shibchar and Jajira fire stations rushed to the spot and recovered 26 bodies.
They also rescued six persons alive and whisked them off to local hospital where two persons died.
The speedboat was carrying passengers, violating the restriction imposed by the government amid the pandemic situation, said Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun.
The accident occurred as there was not sufficient light on Monday morning and also the driver was not skilled enough, the DC said.  
Owner of the speedboat, Chandu Mia, does not have registration while its driver Md Shah Alam has no licence, Ghat authorities said.
Meanwhile, a six-member committee was formed on Monday to investigate the speedboat capsize in the Padma River that claimed 26 lives in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district.
The local administration formed the probe body after the incident, Mohammad Raihan, Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters station officer (Media cell), told the daily Observer. Local Government Division Deputy Director Azharul Islam will lead the committee, said Madaripur DC Rahima Khatun.
The committee, which also includes representatives from magistrates, naval police and fire service, has been asked to submit probe report within three working days.
Family of each victim will receive Tk 20,000 assistance for funeral, the DC said.


