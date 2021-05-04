Video
24,594 undertrial prisoners get bail in 14 working days

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

A total of 24,594 under-trial prisoners, including 308 children, have been granted bail by lower courts across the country in the last 14 working days.
In a statement on Monday, Supreme Court spokesman Md Saifur Rahman said the lower courts have disposed of a total of 3307 bail petitions in connection with different criminal cases through virtual hearings and granted bail to 1721 under-trial prisoners on Sunday.
With Sunday's bail orders, 24,594 people, including 308 accused children, secured bail from lower courts across the country in the last 14 working days, he said, adding that a total of 45,227 bail petitions of the accused were disposed of during this period.  
On April 29, 2944, bail applications were disposed of and 1412 people have secured bail in connection with different criminal cases.   
The virtual court functions started on April 12 after the government declared a weeklong lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.                                                
Six HC benches now perform judicial functions for urgent cases.
On April 11, the chief justice had constituted one chamber judge court of the Appellate Division and four HC benches to hear and dispose of urgent cases.

A full bench of the Appellate Division led by the chief justice is running judicial functions using information technology.


