Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader Akhtar remanded

Akhtar Hossain, former social welfare secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and President of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Dhaka University unit, was placed on a two-day remand on Monday in a case filed over snatching an accused while undergoing treatment in police custody at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on March 25.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order after investigation officer Mohammad Saiful Islam Khan, also a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced Akhtar before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case.

A team of the detective branch (DB) police arrested Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader from Dhaka university area on April 14.

According to the case statement, Chhatra O Juba Odhikar Parishad staged a demonstration at Motijheel on March 25 protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

As the students and Police locked into a series of clashes police arrested a man named Abul Kalam Azad.

When the detainee was taken to Dhaka Medical College for treatment, the Parishad activists snatched him from the police custody and fled the scene.

Sub-inspector Raihan Kabir Paltan Model Police Station filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station against 19 leaders and activists of the parishad the same day.

A total of 19 people, including Akhtar, were implicated in the case.

Other accused in the case are acting convener of Chhatro Odhikar Parishad Rashed Khan, joint convener Faruk Hasan, former president of DU unit Bin Yamin Mollah, Akhtar Hossain, general secretary of DU unit Akram Hossain, central joint convener Mashiur Rahman and convener of Juba Odhikar Parishad Ataullah Sohrab.









