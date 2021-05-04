Video
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021
Nur demands release of anti-Modi protesters

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Former Vice-president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Student's Union  (DUCSU) on Monday said they will celebrate Eid Day in front of Ganabhaban if political leaders are not released immediately. A number of  who were arrested over protesting arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marking the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh.
He said this in a sit in programme of victims' families and civil society, demanding unconditional release of the arrested and withdrawal of cases against them at the base of Central Shaheed Minar.
About half a hundred people including fathers, mothers, brothers and wives of the families of the arrested were present at the sit-in.
Regarding the anti-Modi movement Nur said everyone opposed the arrival of Narendra Modi in this situation in the country.
"We did not go to the airport with guns, swords and weapons to stop Modi's arrival. Even on the day of Modi's arrival, we did not take to the streets. We had a protest the day before. There Motijheel police attacked us," Nur added.
He expressed displeasure and raised question over the promotion of Harun Ur Rashid, DC of DMP Tejgaon division.
Nur said, "The DC was accused of extortion, of taking away the family of an industrialist... No action was taken against him. Instead, he was rewarded."
Describing the condition of the arrested leaders and activists, he said that they were tied up like cows and brought to court.
"Again, some people have been arrested in whose name there was no case. When they were taken to court after remand, the court denied bail and sent them to jail. Again two or three cases were filed. They are remanded so that they cannot apply for bail or there is a delay in getting bail," he added.
Urging Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the release of student leaders, Nur said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was expelled over protesting for the right of Class IV employees from the university.
"So you should have understood best that students never talk about irrational and irrelevant issues. We spoke in the national interest and protested against a communal person for maintaining communal harmony. I would like to remind you of your father, if you hold the true ideal of your father, you will release the student leaders very quickly," said the former DUCSU VP.
Ganoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, co-founding convener of Nagorik Oikko Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Chief Coordinator of Gana Sanghati Andolan Zonaid Saki, DU Law Department  Prof Dr Asif Nazrul, Prof Dilara Chowdhury, Photographer Shahidul Alam, among others, addressed in the programme.
Later, they met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and talked about the arrested students of the university.
The VC told the Daily Observer that law will take its own course.
"However, the law enforcers were told not to harass any students falsely," Akhtaruzzaman said.


