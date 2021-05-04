

Dr Ekram Hossain passes away

Dr Ekram Hosasain, former secretary to the government of Bangladesh, died of cardiac arrest on Monday. He began his career as a CSP officer in 1960 after completing his education from the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka. Later, he went abroad for educational purposes and secured his PHD from Tufts University. He served as economic minister at the Bangladesh embassy in Germany in the 70s. He was secretary of several ministries, notable amongst which was information, industry, and planning. Dr Ekram also served as Chairman, National Board of Revenue, NBR. He served two terms as Rector PATC. His last post was Rector, PATC from 1997 to 2001.He left behind his wife, a daughter, grandchildren and a host of well-wishers.