HC questions NTRC third circular

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to give opportunity within 10 working days to the applicants as departmental candidates under the third public circular of NTRCA those currently working in the non-governmental educational institutions as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) or Computer teachers.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned about why not allowing the departmental candidates under the third public circular of NTRCA should not be declared illegal.

In another rule, the HC also wanted to know why the departmental candidates would not be given the opportunity as applicants under the third public circular of NTRCA.

Secretaries of the Secondary and Higher Education and Technical and Madrasa Division, NTRCA chairman, were asked to respond to the rule.







