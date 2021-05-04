Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 5:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

HC questions NTRC third circular

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to give opportunity within 10 working days to the applicants as departmental candidates under the third public circular of NTRCA those currently working in the non-governmental educational institutions as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) or Computer teachers.
The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned about why not allowing the departmental candidates under the third public circular of NTRCA should not be declared illegal.
In another rule, the HC also wanted to know why the departmental candidates would not be given the opportunity as applicants under the third public circular of NTRCA.
Secretaries of the Secondary and Higher Education and Technical and Madrasa Division, NTRCA chairman, were asked to respond to the rule.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
HC questions NTRC third circular
SC clears way for baira polls
Eight rights bodies write to OHCHR expressing concern about press freedom in BD
Very difficult to understand Coronavirus, says Quader
Why India's pandemic data is vastly undercounted
Online registration of JU admission starts on June 1
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader remanded


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft