Tuesday, 4 May, 2021
SC clears way for baira polls

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a stay order upon the High Court that had asked the authorities concerned to include three persons in the final voter list prepared for the upcoming elections to the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) scheduled for May 22.
As a result, there is no bar to hold the BAIRA election on the scheduled date.
The six-member Appellate Division bench, headed by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, upheld the stay order after disposing of three separate leave to appeal filed by the State, BAIRA, and valiant freedom fighter Mohammad Tajul Islam.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State and BAIRA, while senior lawyer Kamrul Haque Siddique and Ozi Ullah stood for Tajul Islam.
Besides, Barrister Akhtar Imam and Barrister Rashna Imam appeared in the court on behalf of the two petitioners.
On April 11, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman asked the authorities concerned to include three persons in the final voter list prepared for the upcoming elections.
Later, the State and BAIRA moved to the chamber judge of the Appellate Division, challenging the HC order.
On April 26, the chamber court stayed the HC order and sent the petitions to its full bench for hearing.
In the writ petitions, they claimed their names were on the draft voter list published by the election board of the BAIRA on March 25 this year, but the final voter list published on April 6 dropped their names without giving them any opportunity to defend themselves over the issue.


