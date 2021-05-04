Help the drought hit farmers

Dear Sir



A prolonged drought and heat-wave in some areas have left farmers less optimistic about a better harvest this year. Moreover, no rain for nearly six months, more specifically in the prime irrigation period of February and March, has added to the woes. It increases the production cost due to continuous extraction of groundwater for irrigation, causing worry to farmers about the cost recovery.



An environmental cost is also there as groundwater levels in various parts of the country have dropped alarmingly due to heatwave and lack of rainfall. There was not enough water in some areas for this year's Boro cultivation. Boro farmers and agriculture officials said in some areas, due to the severe drought, farmers had to count irrigation costs one and a half to two times more than that of the usual. Due to the drought, different regions needed 20 per cent to 50 per cent additional irrigation this year, which ultimately increased the production cost significantly. But even with increased irrigation, farmers could not maintain normal Boro production this year. Analysing the information given by farmers, this year's Boro production has decreased by 15 per cent to 25 per cent.



Under these circumstances the farmers are going to face hardship. In order to support them government authorities should assist them.



Momin Talukder

Over email