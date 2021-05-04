Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 5:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Help the drought hit farmers

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dear Sir

A prolonged drought and heat-wave in some areas have left farmers less optimistic about a better harvest this year. Moreover, no rain for nearly six months, more specifically in the prime irrigation period of February and March, has added to the woes. It increases the production cost due to continuous extraction of groundwater for irrigation, causing worry to farmers about the cost recovery.

An environmental cost is also there as groundwater levels in various parts of the country have dropped alarmingly due to heatwave and lack of rainfall. There was not enough water in some areas for this year's Boro cultivation. Boro farmers and agriculture officials said in some areas, due to the severe drought, farmers had to count irrigation costs one and a half to two times more than that of the usual. Due to the drought, different regions needed 20 per cent to 50 per cent additional irrigation this year, which ultimately increased the production cost significantly. But even with increased irrigation, farmers could not maintain normal Boro production this year. Analysing the information given by farmers, this year's Boro production has decreased by 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

Under these circumstances the farmers are going to face hardship. In order to support them government authorities should assist them.

Momin Talukder
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Help the drought hit farmers
‘Getting tough on China’ more rhetoric than reality
How were Biden’s first 100 days of presidency?
Will Modi pay the price for complacence?
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Social security of workers needs futuristic and permanent plans
YouTube fuss!
Protect children from smartphone addiction


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft