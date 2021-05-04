

How were Biden’s first 100 days of presidency?



On the day of the inauguration, the newly elected president gave a 21-minute speech. Throughout the speech, there was a question of national unity. Since then, Joe Biden has brought national unity and democracy to the centre of his every speech.



Joe Biden has signed more than 60 executive orders in the last 100 days. Of these, 24 were direct reversals of decisions made by Donald Trump. There are some notable aspects of this that Joe Biden has repeatedly highlighted in his election promises. Such as Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico. He vowed to stop building the wall on the Mexican border. Which has also been implemented.



In another, Trump's executive order revoking travel bans from several Muslim-majority countries was overturned. He also overturned Trump's decision not to accept homosexuals into the armed forces.



The United States is back in the Paris climate agreement. One of the things that need to be prioritized in judging his successes and failures in the first 100 days is how he coped with the coronavirus epidemic.



When Biden came to power, the death toll for Americans from Covid-19 was nearly 3,000 a day. Now the death rate is nearly 707 per day and this number is decreasing. The biggest reason behind this success is the vaccine program taken by his administration. Biden promised to vaccinate 100 million doses within the first 100 days of taking power. In the first 100 days, America has significantly surpassed that target. More than 200 million doses of vaccine have now been given.



About 52% of the American adults have already received at least one dose of the vaccine. Centrally coordinated arrangements have given impetus to the immunization program. Recovering the economy damaged by the epidemic was Biden's second major challenge in his Presidency. When he took office, the US economy collapsed due to the lockdown of 2020. From the beginning, his administration and Democrats in Congress have approved large sums of government funding to boost growth.



The 1.9 trillion aid package was passed in February. These included direct financial aid for many Americans, additional unemployment benefits, funding for businesses and state governments. In addition, the aid package for children is expected to halve the poverty rate among young in the United States.



Economists have hinted that economic growth in the U.S. could reach 6% in 2021. The growth rate has not been so low since the 1980s. The long-term economic impact of the epidemic could be a major political challenge for Biden. However, unemployment is declining at the moment. Businesses have begun to reopen. The stock market is booming. That is good news for the president for now.



Biden faces major challenges in immigration. There are still many complications with the issues related to the resettlement of refugees from Central America. Biden has been vocal about protecting the environment since he began his campaign as a presidential candidate. As his campaign has gained momentum, he has become vocal about tackling the threat of climate change. Since taking power, he has been instrumental in reforming environmental policies.



He quickly pulled America back into the Paris climate deal. Keystone has cancelled work on the XL oil pipeline. The Trump administration has begun the process of bringing back some of the laws that were shut down during the Trump administration. Last week, he pledged to reduce US carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.



Biden promised at the start of his presidency that he would remove America from Donald Trump's 'America First' foreign policy. In the first 100 days of power, Biden's most significant achievement was securing the final phase of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Four U.S. presidents have fought on Afghan soil. Biden has finally decided to leave Afghanistan with the burden of defeat on his shoulders.



As part of the 100-day program, US troops will be withdrawn from the country by September 11. However, this process was started During Trump's presidency. Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal with Iran. Biden could not begin the process of negotiating a return to that deal so quickly. Here too he still shows no big surprises.



Biden has taken a tougher stance on Russia than his predecessor. He has imposed new sanctions on the bank. Strengthening it could hurt Russia. His foreign ministry team has been embroiled in a war of words with Chinese officials over human rights abuses. The Biden administration has embarked on a process of joint efforts with US allies to tackle authoritarian regimes.



However, in terms of foreign policy. Biden's first 100 days were largely spent talking, reviewing and evaluating. There was no initiative to adopt any new policy. In his first 100 days in trade, Biden did little to change the changes Trump made. He has maintained tariffs on China. He has re-imposed tariffs on aluminum trade with the United Arab Emirates. In the case of the European Union and Britain, he has relaxed some tariffs. But he has shown no interest, at least in the first 100 days, in moving away from Trump's policy of using tariffs to protect commercial interests.



Allegedly, Biden is not looking at poor countries to protect American interests. India has repeatedly sought help after the outbreak of corona. But he is late to give it.



All in all, an assessment of Joe Biden's first 100-day reveals that he is the third least popular president-elect of the United States. The midterm elections in the United States will be held in November 2022. In the coming days, Biden's move will determine the future of the Democrats retaining a majority in the House of Representatives.

The writer is Pursuing LLB (Hons) at Department of Law, University of Rajshahi







