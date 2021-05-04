Farmers’ selection through lottery on

GAIBANDHA, May 3: As the government has given the farmers chance to sell their paddy to the Department of Food (FD) this year, as per the directives of the department, the interested farmers applied for registration to the respective upazila agriculture offices of the district through the app of the farmers, namely "Krishoker App" for selling their paddy at a fair price fixed by the government.

As the number of the applied farmers has become more than the number of the farmers fixed by the department, the FD and the Department of Agricultural Extension in cooperation with upazila administrations started selecting farmers through lottery, said Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Imran.

The activity of farmers' selection through lottery was held at the office room of Sadar UNO of the district town on Monday. The lottery was held in presence of UNO Md. RafiulAlam, food officials and staff, the upazila level officials, public representatives, farmers and the media men.

Then, UNO Md. RafiulAlam formally declared the number of the selected farmers who would get opportunity to sell their Boro paddy directly. A total of 1,182 farmers were selected to sell their Boro paddy to the FD, said Sadar Upazila Food Controller Md. Mofakkharul Islam,

Similar, lottery system to select the registration number of the farmers was also held at the office room of Gobindaganj Upazila administration on Monday, and 4,222 farmers were selected to sell their paddy, said Swapon Kumar Dey, upazila controller of food.

District Controller of Food Md Reazur Rahman Razu said, the Boro paddy procurement drive might be started in Gobindaganj Upazila or Sadar Upazila in the district tomorrow or day after tomorrow.

Within few days, the activity of farmers' selection through lottery would be finished, he concluded.