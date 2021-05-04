Four women among six found dead in five dists

Six people including four women were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Madaripur, Moulvibazar and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.

Police recovered the body of a man from Salanga Police Station (PS) area in the afternoon. The identity of the deceased, aged about 36, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body with its hands, legs and eyes tied up beside the Bangabandhu Bridge Highway in Nalka Horganti area at around 4pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salanga PS Abdul Qader Zilani confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon after 16 days of his missing. Deceased Tutul, son of Abdul Hannan, was a resident of Panchgachhi Village under Sonamukhi Union in Kazipur Upazila.

Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam said locals spotted the body at a bamboo garden in Chak Khanpur Village at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her house in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rashida, 18, wife of Hridoy, a resident of Mamunnagar Village in the upazila.

Neighbours said the couple, married six months back, went to bed on Saturday night. But, Rashida was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body. Rashida's mother claimed that her daughter was tortured to death.

However, police could not detain Hridoy as he went into hiding.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Reshma, 20, wife of Thandu Jamadar, a resident of Taher Fakirkandi Village under Kutubpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Dadan Sheikh of Kharakandi Village in Madbarchar Union.

Local sources said Thandu Jamadar, 35, son of Dhalu Jamadar of Taher Fakirkandi Village got married to Reshma about a year back.

Since the marriage, her husband and in-laws used to torture Reshma over family issues.

However, neighbours saw her hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father alleged that Reshma was beaten to death by her husband and his family members in the morning over dowry money.

Later, they hung Reshma's body from the ceiling of a room. However, locals caught Thandu Jamadar and handed him over to the police.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A schoolgirl was found dead in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tahmina Akhter Jhuma, 14, daughter of Bokul Mia, a resident of Rupspur Village under Munshibazar Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Patanushar High School in the upazila.

Local sources said Tahmina might have committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members said she died of heart failure.

The family sources said after eating Iftar, Tahmina felt sick. She was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Moulvibazar 250-bed Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she was declared dead at night at the hospital.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young woman from the room of a residential hotel in Kalatali area in the district town on Friday afternoon.

A staff of the Sea Pearl-2 Hotel went to the room to clean the bed at around 3pm and saw the girl hanging from the ceiling fan. Later, on information, police from Cox's Bazar Sadar PS recovered her body. The woman might have been suffocated to death after rape, police suspect.

A national identity card was found from the vanity bag of the woman, which showed her name was Chenuara, 21, daughter of Hasan, and hailed from Chalk Bazar Arakan Road under Panchlaish PS in Chittagong City.

Though the hotels in the beach town were supposed to remain closed during the ongoing lockdown, a couple rented a room managing the hotel caretaker.

Cox's Bazar District administration declared lockdown and imposed restrictions on crowding at the sea beach on April 1 to contain coronavirus infection. Since then more than 500 hotels, motels, guest houses and cottages at Cox's Bazar sea beach areas have remained closed. In such a situation, the body of the woman was found.

Police also arrested a boarder, named Motahar Hossain.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model PS OC said the body was sent to the morgue of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.









