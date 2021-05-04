Video
Home Countryside

Labourers work on May Day with low wage at Gurudaspur

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a female labourer working in Gurudaspur Upazila on the May Day. photo: observer

The photo shows a female labourer working in Gurudaspur Upazila on the May Day. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, May 3: Labourers in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district worked on the May Day with a low wage.
According to field sources, contractors took permission from local trade unions, and upazila engineer for continuing work, and accordingly, they asked labourers to work on the day. Besides, labourers were also in dire need to work for managing daily meals.     
On the day, several labourers were seen working in Gurudaspur Government Hospital. They continued working for 10 hours to get Tk 200 to 300.
They worked under Samudro Construction. The labourers said, despite the May Day, they did not get holiday; to finish the construction work quickly, they had to work on the day.
On condition of anonymity, one labourer said, it was supposed to be holiday on the May Day. But the construction firm asked for continuing the work after taking permission from the Shramik Union.
Gurudaspur Shramik Union's President Joyen Uddin Mistri said, "This year we have allowed working on the May Day considering the situation worldwide and Ramadan."
But according to the norm of the organisation, he added, all necessary programmes including hoisting flag were maintained.
Proprietor of the firm Md Shafikul Islam said, he asked them to work after taking permission from the union.
Besides, he added, "Labourers were also interested to work."
On-work labourers said, there is wage disparity between male and female labourers.
One male labourer gets Tk 300 to 500 whereas one female labourer gets only Tk 200 to 300.
One female labourer Kazli  Khatun said, "I don't count holiday. I have to come to work for meal.  I get Tk 200 for a whole-day work. But it is hard to manage food for the amount. I have to work for survival- so I'm working."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain said, there is no provision for work on the May Day.
But considering the global situation, labour leaders and upazila engineer have given permission of work, he    mentioned.


