Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:59 AM
Home Countryside

5 more die of corona

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Five more people died of coronavirus in two districts- Barishal and Noakhali, in two days.
BARISHAL: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.
Of the deceased, two are from Sadar Upazila, including one in the city, and one from Babuganj Upazila.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 122 in the district.
Meanwhile, a total of 6,650 people have contracted the virus in the district.
NOAKHALI: Two persons died from coronavirus in Noakhali district in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 113 in the district.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the matter on Sunday.
The newly deceased are from Begumganj Upazila.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 38 in the upazila.
Meanwhile, seven more people contacted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Currently, 41 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at 120-bed Covid-19 dedicated Hospital on the first and second floors of Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in the district town, said the CS.


