KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, May 3: AHM Foisal, executive committee member of Dhaka Sub-Editor's Council, died of heart failure on Friday night. He was 41.After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Alexander area under Ramgati Municipality on Saturday noon.He left parents, wife, one son and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.