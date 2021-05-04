World Press Freedom Day observed



To mark the World Press Freedom Day, a human chain was formed in Kishoreganj Town on Monday. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, a human-chain was formed in the town on Monday.

It was arranged by Kishoreganj Press Club's convening committee. Convenor Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana presided over the programme.

The human-chain was addressed by ex-president of the press club A.K Nasim Khan, ex-vice presidents Advocate Nazrul Islam Nuru and Alam Sarowar Tito, ex-general secretary Saiful Malek Chowdhury, ex-assistant secretary Muniruzzaman Khan Chowdhury Sohel, Member Secretary Monowar Hossain Rony, and Journalist Nur Mohammad.

Among others, Journalists Shafiqul Islam Fakir Moti, Sajan Ahammed Papon, Aminul Hoque Sadi, Kawsar Ahmmed Tito, Haifzur Rahman Sumon, Md. Khairul Islam, Shajahan Shaju, Rejibul Hoque Siddique, Obayed Roni, Kanchan Sikder, and Abdur Rob were also present on the occasion.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the district on Monday morning.

It was arranged by Lalmohan Press Club (LPC) with Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, MP (Bhola-3), as chief guest.

Later on, a rally was brought from the LPC, which paraded main roads of the Poura Town.

LPC's President Abdus Sattar presided over it while its General Secretary Md Jasim Jony moderated the programme.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, UNO Al-Noman, Additional SP Md Raselur Rahman, and Upazila AL's GS Fakhrul Alam Hawladar were present.













