Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World Press Freedom Day observed

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

To mark the World Press Freedom Day, a human chain was formed in Kishoreganj Town on Monday. photo: observer

To mark the World Press Freedom Day, a human chain was formed in Kishoreganj Town on Monday. photo: observer

World Press Freedom Day was observed in different districts of the country including Kishoreganj and Bhola on Monday with much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner like elsewhere in the globe.
KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, a human-chain was formed in the town on Monday.
It was arranged by Kishoreganj Press Club's convening committee. Convenor Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana presided over the programme.
The human-chain was addressed by ex-president of the press club A.K Nasim Khan, ex-vice presidents Advocate Nazrul Islam Nuru and Alam Sarowar Tito, ex-general secretary Saiful Malek Chowdhury, ex-assistant secretary Muniruzzaman Khan Chowdhury Sohel, Member Secretary Monowar Hossain Rony, and Journalist Nur Mohammad.
Among others, Journalists Shafiqul Islam Fakir Moti, Sajan Ahammed Papon, Aminul Hoque Sadi, Kawsar Ahmmed Tito, Haifzur Rahman Sumon, Md. Khairul Islam, Shajahan Shaju, Rejibul Hoque Siddique, Obayed Roni, Kanchan Sikder, and Abdur Rob were also present on the occasion.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the district on Monday morning.
It was arranged by Lalmohan Press Club (LPC) with Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, MP (Bhola-3), as chief guest.
Later on, a rally was brought from the LPC, which paraded main roads of the Poura Town.
LPC's President Abdus Sattar presided over it while its General Secretary Md Jasim Jony moderated the programme.
Among others, Upazila Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, UNO Al-Noman, Additional SP Md Raselur Rahman, and Upazila AL's GS Fakhrul Alam  Hawladar were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers’ selection through lottery on
Four women among six found dead in five dists
Labourers work on May Day with low wage at Gurudaspur
5 more die of corona
Obituary
World Press Freedom Day observed
Barishal Divisional Commissioner Saiful Hasan Badal, as chief guest
14 killed in road accidents in eight districts


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft