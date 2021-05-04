14 killed in road accidents in eight districts

A total of 14 people including a policewoman were killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Sylhet, Sirajganj, Natore, Mymensingh, Bhola, Kishoreganj, Chapainawabganj and Rangpur, in four days.

SYLHET: Three people were killed in a road accident in Jantapur area of the district while two others injured on Monday night at around 2am.

The deceased were identified as Sultan Ahmed, Ashik Ahmed of Gachhbari area in Kanaighat Upazila, and Suhel Ahmed of Gopalganj Upazila of Sylhet District

According to witnesses, the accident occurred on Sylhet-Tamabil Highway when a brick-laden truck lost its control at Darbasto Bazar and rammed into a motorcycle garage killing three people on the spot.

Being informed, police and fire-service forces reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent those to Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital; the injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed in separate road accidents on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday.

One of the deceased was identified as Shahin Hasan, 44, a representative of a pharmaceuticals company. He was the son of Salimuddin, a resident of Pagla Madhyapara Village in Ullapara Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Md Zahidul Islam said a truck and a covered van were collided head-on at around 5am, leaving one dead and some others injured.

The identities of the deceased and the injured could not be known immediately.

On the other hand, a stone-laden truck hit a newspaper carrying vehicle from behind in the morning, leaving Shahin dead on the spot and another injured.

Hatikumrul Highway PS SI Md Abdullahel Baki confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Ekhlas Hossain, 35, son of Tofajjal Hossain, a resident of Bheram Mistipukur area under Alampur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit Ekhlas in Amaitara area on the Dhamoirhat-Nazirpur Road at around 8:30pm on Sunday, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where he died at dawn on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat PS Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A boy was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 11, son of Sohrab, a resident of Dhopaghat Village under Rawana Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an engine-driven tomtom (local vehicle) and an auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in front of Ghagra High School on the Gafargaon-Maizbari Road in the evening, which left the Tomtom's helper seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, locals seized the Tomtom, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

BHOLA: A policewoman was killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Aklima Akter, 32, was an assistant SI at Borhanuddin PS. He was the wife of SI Jashim Uddin of Bhola Sadar Model PS.

Borhanuddin PS OC Mazharul Amin said she along with another police member Jakaria went to Kunjerhat for investigating a case.

A truck rammed into their motorcycle in Kunjerhat Bazar area at around 1pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Police, however, detained truck driver Ajhar Uddin.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Nikli Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tasmir, 8, son of Rosmot Ali of Gurui Bayatir Char Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Tomtom (local vehicle) hit Tasmir in Natun Bazar Chowrasta intersection area under Gurui Union, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nikli PS OC Md Shamsul Alam Siddique confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Gomastapur Upazila of the district in two days.

An indigenous woman was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Puja, 50, wife of Chunnu, a resident of Deopura area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Puja in Deopura area on the Adda-Saraigachhi Road at dawn, leaving her dead on the spot.

Earlier, a man was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Imam Mainul Islam, 55.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Mainul in the upazila in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at night.

MITHAPUKUR, RANGPUR: Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Of the deceased, two were identified as Shahid Ali and Rafiqul Islam.

Local sources said an onion-laden truck carrying at least 14 labourers fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Kashipur area on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway, leaving one dead on the spot and 12 others injured.

The injured were rushed to Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex.

Out of the injured, Shahid Ali and Rafiqul Islam were shifted Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where the duo succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police sources said the labourers were returning home from Bogura after cutting paddy.

Pirganj Borodargah Highway PS OC Md Yamin confirmed the incident.









