Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:59 AM
BSEC allows foreigners to invest in mutual funds

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market, has given the opportunity to foreign companies to become entrepreneurs of mutual funds in Bangladesh.
A directive in this regard was approved at a commission meeting chaired by BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam on Monday. BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said this after the meeting.
Meanwhile, a directive signed by BSEC chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam has also been given to foreign companies to become entrepreneurs of mutual funds in Bangladesh. According to the directive, any foreign public or private company can be a mutual fund entrepreneur with a qualified domestic entrepreneur. In this case, foreign companies can be entrepreneurs individually or jointly. In this case the trust has to be formed as per the Trust Act, 182. The directive further states that no foreign company can own more than 25 per cent of a mutual fund as an entrepreneur.


