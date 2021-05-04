Samsung brings an extension of warranty on all products

Samsung Bangladesh is extending the warranty of those products expiring during the period of lockdown, which started from April 5, 2021. The warranty on all Samsung products will be extended for additional 14 days, starting from the date the lockdown ends.

The government enforced a lockdown to decrease the surge of new COVID-19 infections and deaths nationwide. Due to the movement restrictions during the lockdown customers are unable to avail warranty services. Thus, to ease the customers' problems and create more convenience in people's lifestyles, the company has again extended its warranty period. The countdown for the 14 days warranty extension will start on the date the lockdown ends.

On this occasion, Hwansung Woo, Managing Director, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "The country along with the residents is battling with the surge of COVID-19 cases. The second wave of coronavirus is causing havoc nationwide. People are already worried about numerous things in their lives, and we didn't want the warranty expiration to add up to the pile of problems. Thus, to ease their problems slightly and create more convenience in their lives, we are pleased to extend the products' warranty for 14 days. We hope our customers will benefit from the initiative and advise wholeheartedly to everyone to stay home and stay safe."

Last year, Samsung had extended its warranty period on all products during the General Holiday.









