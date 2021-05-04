Video
SJIBL holds 319th board meeting

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

The 319th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) was held recently at Corporate Head Office of the Bank by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance, says a press release.
On the other hand, a few number of Director of the Bank participated in this meeting through digital platform.
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid. The Board approved a number of investment proposal and reviewed various issue related to policy of the Bank.
Among others the Vice-Chairmen of the Board Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Abdul Halim, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Mr. Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, A. K. Azad, Mohammed Younus, Mohammed Golam Quddus, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md. Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Jabun Nahar and  Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors Ekramul Haque,  K. A. M. Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.


