Bank Asia re-elects Safwan Choudhury as Vice Chairman



Mohd. Safwan Choudhury

Mohd Safwan Choudhury, a former President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an eminent industrialist of the country.

Choudhury is the Managing Director of M. Ahmed Tea and Lands Co. Ltd, Phulbari Tea Estates Ltd., M. Ahmed Cold Storage Ltd, Premier Dyeing and Calendering Ltd., M. Ahmed Real Estates Ltd. and M. Ahmed Food and Spices Ltd.

He also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association. He is the Chairman of FIVDB, an NGO providing primary education to the under privileged children.







