Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:58 AM
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for the second day on Monday the second working day of the week as the dominant small investors continued to  book profit  on previous gains
Along with the fall in all price indices, the volume of transactions in both the markets has declined. At the same time, the shares and units of most of the companies have experienced a fall. Originally, the stock market fell from the upward trend in the last hour of trading.
At the end of the day's trading, the main price index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, fell 5 points to 5,511 points. Among the other two indices, DSE-30 is at 2,116 points, down 7 points from the previous day. The DSE's Shariah index fell 6 points to 1,248.
At the end of the day's trading, shares and units of 105 companies have been listed on the DSE. On the other hand, the prices of 179 have come down and the prices of 70 have remained unchanged.
Along with the fall in the price index, the volume of transactions on the DSE has declined. Tk1,159.83 crore was traded in the market during the day. The previous day's transaction was Tk11406.96 crore. As a result, the transaction has decreased by Tk247.13 crore.
Beximco's shares were the most traded on the DSE in terms of money. Tk164.17 crore worth shares of the company have been traded. Lafarge Holcim, which is in the second place, has a turnover of Tk65.15 crore in Bangladesh. Robi is in the third place with a turnover of Tk53.91 crore.
Besides, Lankabangla Finance, Beximco Pharma, Bangladesh Finance, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Maxon Spinning, Prabhati Insurance and Nittal Insurance are in the list of top 10 companies in terms of transactions on DSE.
On the other hand, the overall price index of CSE, CASPI, has declined by 19 points. The market turnover was Tk 62.38 crore. Of the 262 companies that took part in the transaction, 89 rose. On the other hand, the prices of 125 have come down and the prices of 48 have remained unchanged.











