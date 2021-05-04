

MBL holds meeting with divisional heads

Morshed Alam, MP who has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors presided over the meeting. He urged the executives and officers to continue all kinds of banking services with more effort and excellence facing Covid 19 Pandemic cautiously.

The Chairman specially emphasized on enriching the quality and purview of MBL credit card and mobile financial services 'Mycash' with wide range of publicity as online purchasing reshaped by the corona pandemic reality.

He instructed the Divisional Heads to reduce the number of 'Loss Branches' and emphasize on recovery of NPL to achieve expected annual profit target. He also advised the HoDs to develop customer relations by improving all kinds of banking services.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank along with the senior management and HoDs congratulated the chairman for being re-elected. Bank's CEO addressed in his speech that all executives and officers should be united to uphold Mercantile Bank as the top ranking bank with the leadership of the most efficient and experienced chairman.















