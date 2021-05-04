Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MBL holds meeting with divisional heads

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

MBL holds meeting with divisional heads

MBL holds meeting with divisional heads

A discussion meeting with the Divisional Heads of the Head Office was held at the board room of Mercantile Bank Limited maintaining health protocols on Sunday.
Morshed Alam, MP who has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors presided over the meeting. He urged the executives and officers to continue all kinds of banking services with more effort and excellence facing Covid 19 Pandemic cautiously.
The Chairman specially emphasized on enriching the quality and purview of MBL credit card and mobile financial services 'Mycash' with wide range of publicity as online purchasing reshaped by the corona pandemic reality.
He instructed the Divisional Heads to reduce the number of 'Loss Branches' and emphasize on recovery of NPL to achieve expected annual profit target. He also advised the HoDs to develop customer relations by improving all kinds of banking services.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank along with the senior management and HoDs congratulated the chairman for being re-elected. Bank's CEO addressed in his speech that all executives and officers should be united to uphold Mercantile Bank as the top ranking bank with the leadership of the most efficient and experienced chairman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business confidence hit by Covid surge: Survey
BSEC allows foreigners to invest in mutual funds
LNG cargoes diverted from India as Covid dampens demand
Sri Lanka declares worst economic downturn in 73 yrs
Samsung brings an extension of warranty on all products
SJIBL holds 319th board meeting
Bank Asia re-elects Safwan Choudhury as Vice Chairman
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft