ZTE implements SuperDSS for 5G transition

ZTE introduces dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) solution for transition of fifth generation network without any disruption in existing second, third and fourth generation services.

The Chinese telecommunication company implemented the service titled 'ZTE's SuperDSS,' in South Africa which is first of its kind in the region, said a news release of ZTE Bangladesh, says a press release.

Leveraging tri-signal radio access technology, the SuperDSS field trial was implemented on 2.1 gigahertz spectrum within 15-megahertz bandwidth, compared with the current static spectrum allocation solution of third and fourth generation's network.

According to the trial results, the SuperDSS solution allowed the fast introduction of 5G on the 2.1 ghz spectrum, and simultaneously increased the 4G single user average throughput by 39.85 percent, without negatively affecting the existing 3G and 4G major KPIs and user experiences. For a long time, ZTE has been dedicated to investigating the feasibility of spectrum sharing solutions at various stages of network development. ZTE's SuperDSS is a design- oriented 5G evolution networking solution.











