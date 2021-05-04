Video
FBCCI President speaks at CACCI steering body meeting

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Sheikh Fazle Fahim, President of Bangladesh Chambers oc Commerce and Industry President spoke at the Steering Committee meeting of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) held virtually Monday.
The meeting is a part of the "CACCI study of Resurrecting World Trading System." The study is aim to explore and determine an effective multilateral trading system that incorporates the new challenges and opportunities of trade and business; with a long term positive impact on the Asia-pacific region and beyond with value chain initiative of resources and knowledge for complementary cooperation.
CACCI President Samir Modi, Chairman of the Steering Committee congratulate Sheikh Fazle Fahim, President of FBCCI for taking the chairmanship of DEIK, says a press release.
Sheikh Fazle Fahim said: "We need to communicate with government concern ministry that deals with WTO commissions in the process of this study. Through the Commerce we can give this as a continuous engagement.
"As part of convenient and availability of our ministers, we may monthly or quarterly internal ministerial meeting and ministries could take these issues up in their different platform at their end. Some of the issues that are study are addressing may not even in the WTO agenda. We need get these issues for the next ministerial for discussion."
Benedicto V. Yujuico, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said, Covid has made the countries look inward. It is the self-interest of the countries that are driving world trade. Europe and India has stopped exporting vaccines.  The Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) is a network of national chambers of commerce and industry from 27 countries in Asia and the Western Pacific. CACCI encourages an enterprise-driven culture where new commercial opportunities can be created.


