Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:57 AM
Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

May 3: A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the "strongest national steps" and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.
The rate of new infections dipped marginally but deaths kept climbing. Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours, pushing total cases to 19.56 million. Deaths jumped by a record 3,689, taking the overall toll to 215,542.
Billionaire Uday Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said a "maximal response measure at the highest level is called for to cut the transmission links", as building healthcare infrastructure will take time.
He was speaking on behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he is the president. "At this critical juncture when toll of lives is rising, CII urges the strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering," Kotak said in a statement.
Hospitals have filled to capacity, medical oxygen supplies have run short and morgues and crematoriums have been swamped as the country deals with the surge in cases: more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight.
Reuters Concerned about the economic impact of shutting down the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is reluctant to impose a national lockdown. At least 11 states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions.
The Indian Express newspaper reported on Sunday that the country's COVID-19 taskforce has advised the federal government to impose a national lockdown.    -Reuters


