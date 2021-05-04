Walton AC posts 450pc sales growth in Jan-April

The Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has registered a sharp growth of 450 percent in sales of its wide ranges of air conditioner (AC) in the January to April this year compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

Considering the raging coronavirus pandemic, Walton recently introduced some new models of inverter technology'-based ACs with dual defender, ionizer, UV (Ultra Violet) care features to keep room free from any germs of virus or bacteria.

In addition, the country's most power saving supersaver model as well as voice command featured AC were also released to the domestic market, said Walton AC's Chief Executive Officer Md. Tanvir Rahman

Walton also has been giving sure cash back up to 200 percent, free home delivery and installation facilities to the buyers of AC purchases. As a result, this year the sales of Walton AC swelled up sharply.

Meanwhile Walton AC has been conducting 'Digital Campaign Season 10' across the country and apart from aforesaid benefits, customers are also enjoying up to 40 percent discounts on the purchase of some models of Walton AC with EMI facility up to 1 year with zero-interest as well as easy installment facility up to 36 months.

During the nationwide ongoing lockdown, Walton ACs are being delivered to the customer's home by the skilled officers maintaining proper health safety rules as soon as the customers call from home.

By selecting the desired Walton AC from the waltonbd.com webpage, the buyers can buy the Walton AC through making phone call to the distributor directly through the option of 'Buy Now from distributor.' Besides, customers can make online order for his/her desired Walton AC through the 'Buy Now from eplaza' option.

Walton AC's Chief Operating Officer Engineer Sandwip Biswas said, this year Walton released European designed new models of 1 ton, 1.5 ton and 2 ton spit type AC with the latest features in the domestic market.

Among the new models of AC, inverter technology's Inverna AC is the most energy efficient AC in the local market. One ton Inverna AC in eco-mode consumes electricity worth of only Tk 2.8 per hour that was certified by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

This AC was also featured with IoT based smart control. And thus, the functions of Walton smart AC like AC on / off, temperature increase or decrease etc. can be controlled from any part of the world through mobile phone. Besides, how much electricity the AC is being consumed the daily or monthly? Voltage low or high? Is the compressor running overloaded? These things could be easily monitored in Walton smart AC. Prices of Walton 1, 1.5 and 2 ton Smart Inverna AC are set between Tk 49,900 and Tk 77,400.

















