Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SMEs now can apply for incentive loans

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can apply for loans under the government's incentive package to offset the coronavirus losses from now onward. A virtual press briefing revealed on Saturday that enterprises can apply for loans through Brac Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Premier Bank, Basic Bank, and IDLC Finance.
Later, they can gradually apply for loans through the remaining banks and financial institutions that have signed an agreement with the SME Foundation.
Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation, said that despite the target of distributing at least 25% of the loans allocated for women entrepreneurs under the incentive package, the foundation hopes that they will be able to disburse more than 50%. He added that the goal of the foundation is to ensure that more women entrepreneurs will get loans at any cost. The fund comes from the SME Foundation, he said last week adding that they will provide Tk100 crore in the current fiscal year and another Tk200 crore in the next fiscal year 2021-22.
The SME Foundation, in consultation with partner banks and financial institutions, will appoint focal officers in one or more branches that are convenient for entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs will contact the focal officer, who will coordinate with the SME Foundation, the bank's head office and branches and entrepreneurs.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business confidence hit by Covid surge: Survey
BSEC allows foreigners to invest in mutual funds
LNG cargoes diverted from India as Covid dampens demand
Sri Lanka declares worst economic downturn in 73 yrs
Samsung brings an extension of warranty on all products
SJIBL holds 319th board meeting
Bank Asia re-elects Safwan Choudhury as Vice Chairman
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft