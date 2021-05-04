Video
IPL match postponed after two players positive for Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

AHMEDABAD, MAY 3: Indian Premier League postponed a match because of the coronavirus crisis for the first time on Monday after two players tested positive, organisers said.
Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore was called off just hours before its start in Ahmedabad after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier became infected.
Three members of the Chennai Super Kings entourage, including chief executive  Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji have also tested positive, according to media reports. The league set up bio-secure bubbles around the eight teams before the tournament as a devastating wave of cases swept across India, which is also to host the T20 World Cup in October-November.
The country is recording about 360,000 cases and 3,500 deaths a day and has been hit by chronic shortages of hospital beds and oxygen. Chakaravarthy and Warrier "have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad" after testing positive, an IPL statement said.
"All other team members have tested negative for Covid-19."
The IPL said its doctors were in "continuous touch" with Chakaravarthy, a 29-year-old spinner, and 30-year-old fast bowler Warrier to monitor their health.    -AFP


