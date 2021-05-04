Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu DPL to begin May 31

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided to hold the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2019-20 from May 31.
The league was scheduled to be held on May 6 earlier but the surge of Covid-19 and the current lockdown forced CCDM to defer the start of the league.
The 2019-20 season's League was postponed on March 19, 2020 after just one completed round of matches in compliance with measures taken to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The competition will now have a fresh start and will be played in a T20 format instead of the usual 50 overs.
"The CCDM with the support of the BCB plan to organise the DPL from May 31. As decided earlier it will be a T20 event. Considering the busy international schedule and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, we believe that T20 is the ideal format for the 2019-20 League," CCDM Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed said.
"The BCB President has given a clear direction on the importance of players' safety during these times. The Board has successfully completed two tournaments this season and has hosted the West Indies in Bangladesh. We will draw from these learnings and make plans for the Bangabandhu DPL accordingly. We know what this league means to the players and clubs and appreciate their support during the planning stage."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi double leads Barca to nail-biting win over Valencia
Ronaldo brace rescues dethroned Juventus against Udinese
Sri Lanka elated to get next generation of spinners
IPL match postponed after two players positive for Covid-19
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera quits international cricket
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bangabandhu DPL to begin May 31
Bangladesh succumb by 209 runs to lose  Test series 1-0


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft