Bangabandhu DPL to begin May 31

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided to hold the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2019-20 from May 31.

The league was scheduled to be held on May 6 earlier but the surge of Covid-19 and the current lockdown forced CCDM to defer the start of the league.

The 2019-20 season's League was postponed on March 19, 2020 after just one completed round of matches in compliance with measures taken to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The competition will now have a fresh start and will be played in a T20 format instead of the usual 50 overs.

"The CCDM with the support of the BCB plan to organise the DPL from May 31. As decided earlier it will be a T20 event. Considering the busy international schedule and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, we believe that T20 is the ideal format for the 2019-20 League," CCDM Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed said.

"The BCB President has given a clear direction on the importance of players' safety during these times. The Board has successfully completed two tournaments this season and has hosted the West Indies in Bangladesh. We will draw from these learnings and make plans for the Bangabandhu DPL accordingly. We know what this league means to the players and clubs and appreciate their support during the planning stage." -BSS





