



Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2L) plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (2R) looks on during the final day of the second and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday. photo: AFP

Lankan's winnings chant was written on Monday since hosts sent back top five guests' whiffers allowing 177 runs after setting a huge target of 437. They took one and a half hour on day-5 to complete formalities.

Resuming from overnight 14 runs Liton Das added three more before getting out, while Taijul Islam scored two runs but sustained in the crease for 30 balls, Taskin Ahmed faced 33 balls to manage seven runs among the next batsmen. Mehidy Miraz showed resistance but for 39 runs, which is the 2nd highest individual score for Bangladesh in the innings. Abu Jayed Rahi was the last batsmen to get out, who went for a duck as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 227 runs.

Jayawickrama hauled five wickets, who claimed six wickets in the 1st innings, to set a rare some record of scalping five wickets in both the innings of a Test match on debut. Ramesh Mendis picked four wickets while Dhananjaya de Silva picked the rest wicket of Bangladesh.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and declared their 1st innings piling up 493 runs losing seven wickets and tied Bangladesh for 251 runs. Islanders however, decided to bat on despite they had option to invite Bangladesh for follow-on. Sri Lanka however, declared their 2nd innings at 194 for nine on day-4.

The runs galore 1st Test of the series ended in a draw and Sri Lanka thereby, clinch the title of the series 1-0 winning the ultimate match.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to visit Bangladesh on May 16 to play three-match ODIs series with Tigers.







