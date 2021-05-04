Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul



Bangladesh's Mominul Haque runs between the wickets during the fourth day of the second and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on May 2, 2021. photo: AFP

As the first Test ended in a draw, Bangladesh lost the two-match series by 1-0.

According to Mominul, the story of the second game could have been different had they won the toss.

"The most important factor of this match was toss. There was no help for the bowlers on the first two days of the game. I think the 50 percent of the result of this match was decided during the toss," Mominul said during a virtual post-match conference today.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. However they declared their first innings on 493-7 after which Bangladesh was wrapped up for 251. Even though they were short of 43 runs to avoid the follow-on, Sri Lanka chose to bat for the second time and declared their second innings on 194-9 to set an improbable 437-run target to win for Bangladesh. The Tigers however was bundled out for 227 runs.

While Bangladeshi spinners didn't get any assistance from the pitch in the first innings, Sri Lanka debutant left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama sliced Bangladesh batting line up with 6-92. He also claimed 5-86 in the second innings to further dismantle Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan found assistance from pitch in the second innings but by then Sri Lanka had already come on the verge of the victory.

"The wicket was like first Test. But I don't think we came up with one spinner short. If we batted first, the story could have been different," Mominul said.

"They may be in our position today and we may be in their position (if we batted first). I don't think in this type of wicket, you need so many spinners. I think we have two quality spinners, who are enough in this wicket," he added.

Mominul further said, despite the defeat he found some positives in this series, which could enhance the country's cricket in future.

"I know there will be criticism since we lost the series but still we had some positives. In the first Test, we played as a unit, which we couldn't do in the last two or three Test matches," he remarked.

"We played well when everyone contributes for the team. In the first Test, Tamim got 90 and 70 plus runs, Shanto hit 163, Mushfiqur and Liton made half-centuries. Taijul also got five wickets in second Test, which is important."

But the delighting factor was Taskin Ahmed's form, according to Mominul.

"We all are waiting to see our fast bowlers to do well in foreign condition. Taskin has improved a lot. He is a lot better bowler now. I think we have many positives in this series," he concluded. -BSS









