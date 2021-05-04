Video
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021
Journalism, mass media now in dire straits: Iqbal Sobhan

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Due to the global Corona pandemic, the world's journalism and mass media is facing a huge economic and existent crisis.
To overcome it, all should be united to resolve the ongoing crisis and work out a plan, Editor of Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said this while addressing a virtual discussion on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. The Bangladesh Journalists' Rights Forum (BJRF) organized a discussion on 'Professional Dignity and Rights of Journalists and the Crisis in the Media' to mark the day.
Farida Yasmin, President of the National Press Club, took part as a special guest at a discussion meeting chaired by BJRF President Azizul Islam Bhuiyan and conducted by General Secretary Ataur Rahman.
Iqbal Sobhan said, "May 3 of 1993, was recognized as World Free Media Day by the UN General Assembly in 1993, as recommended by the 26th General Assembly of UNESCO in 1991. Since then, media workers around the world have been celebrating this day.
Due to the Corona situation, many media workers have become unemployed and are in dire financial straits. For the journalists and media workers of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiative and various steps are being praised at home and abroad, he added.
Farida Yasmin said workers in many media were being terminated during the Corona period. Journalists are facing uncertainty due to unemployment. Along with various initiatives of the government for the welfare of journalists, the rich people of the society should also come forward, she added.
She also said the journalist community should pledge to follow basic principles in establishing free media and evaluate the freedom of mass media worldwide.



