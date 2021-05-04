Video
India opposition sees hope for future in Modi’s state poll defeat

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, May 3: Indian opposition parties and political commentators have cheered the election victory of a regional leader over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in a big battleground state as a sign that his populist sway can be checked.
Sunday's defeat in West Bengal came as Modi finds himself slammed publicly for failing to tackle India's explosive spike in coronavirus infections that has left the country in a deep crisis, with hospitals and crematoriums swamped and people dying for lack of oxygen.
Modi addressed dozens of political rallies in West Bengal, hoping to widen the appeal of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eastwards from its traditional northern and western strongholds.
But West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who ran the campaign for her regional party from a wheelchair because of a fall at a rally, won a two-thirds victory, raising opposition hopes Modi could be challenged across the country.
"What Bengal does today, India does tomorrow," columnist Shobhaa De wrote in The Print, paraphrasing a quotation by 19th-century liberal Gopal Krishna Gokhale.
"What happened in West Bengal is just the beginning."
Prashant Kishor, a political strategist for Banerjee, said: "The election result has given voice and hope to those who want to fight this danger called BJP."
The Shiv Sena, another regional group that controls the western state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is, said the election result was a personal defeat for Modi because he put everything on the line and ignored the health crisis.
"Instead of tackling the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the entire central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in the poll arena of West Bengal to defeat Mamata Banerjee," it said.
Modi has kept an iron grip on Indian politics since sweeping to power in 2014 and winning a bigger victory in the 2019 national election on the back of a strong Hindu supremacist ideology.    -REUTERS


