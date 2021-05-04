Cabinet okays draft law for pvt medical, dental colleges

The Cabinet on Monday approved three draft laws, including the 'Private Medical College and Dental College Act, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Act, 2021.

The approvals were given at the weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM virtually joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban.

While briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet gave its final approval to the draft of 'Private Medical College and Dental College Act, 2021' to ensure discipline in private medical and dental colleges by bringing them under a unique legal framework from two separate guidelines.

The country's private medical and dental colleges are now functioning under the 'Private Medical College Establishment and Operation Guidelines-2011 and 'Private Dental College Establishment and Operation Guidelines-2009.

According to the proposed law, a medical or dental college should have at least 50 students while its teacher-student ratio will be 1:10 as per the proposed law. A medical college needs to have at least two acres of land in any metropolitan area while the land requirement for the dental college is one acre, he added.

To establish a medical college outside any metropolitan area, the land requirement is four acres whereas for the dental college it will be two acres.

He said any medical college will have to deposit Tk 3 crore in any commercial bank as the preserved fund while the amount will be Tk 2 crore for any dental college.

For academic purpose, medical college will need to have one lakh square feet of space and another one lakh square feet of space for hospital purpose as per the proposed law.

Besides, the space would be 50,000 square feet each for dental college and hospital, said the cabinet secretary, adding the authorities concerned will inspect the college and hospital time to time.

He also said the medical and dental college have to be affiliated under any public university while the academic fees for medical and dental college would be determined by the government.

The private medical college or dental college authority will have to dispose of the medical waste through proper scientific way. Regarding the violation of the law, the maximum punishment would be maximum two years of imprisonment or Tk 10 lakh fine or both.





