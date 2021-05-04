Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 4:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Cabinet okays draft law for pvt medical, dental colleges

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday approved three draft laws, including the 'Private Medical College and Dental College Act, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Act, 2021.
The approvals were given at the weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM virtually joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban.
While briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet gave its final approval to the draft of 'Private Medical College and Dental College Act, 2021' to ensure discipline in private medical and dental colleges by bringing them under a unique legal framework from two separate guidelines.
The country's private medical and dental colleges are now functioning under the 'Private Medical College Establishment and Operation Guidelines-2011 and 'Private Dental College Establishment and Operation Guidelines-2009.
According to the proposed law, a medical or dental college should have at least 50 students while its teacher-student ratio will be 1:10 as per the proposed law. A medical college needs to have at least two acres of land in any metropolitan area while the land requirement for the dental college is one acre, he added.
To establish a medical college outside any metropolitan area, the land requirement is four acres whereas for the dental college it will be two acres.
He said any medical college will have to deposit Tk 3 crore in any commercial bank as the preserved fund while the amount will be Tk 2 crore for any dental college.
For academic purpose, medical college will need to have one lakh square feet of space and another one lakh square feet of space for hospital purpose as per the proposed law.
Besides, the space would be 50,000 square feet each for dental college and hospital, said the cabinet secretary, adding the authorities concerned will inspect the college and hospital time to time.
He also said the medical and dental college have to be affiliated under any public university while the academic fees for medical and dental college would be determined by the government.
The private medical college or dental college authority will have to dispose of the medical waste through proper scientific way. Regarding the violation of the law, the maximum punishment would be maximum two years of imprisonment or Tk 10 lakh fine or both.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalism, mass media now in dire straits: Iqbal Sobhan
India opposition sees hope for future in Modi’s state poll defeat
The number of private vehicles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws
Cabinet okays draft law for pvt medical, dental colleges
ANGELS IN FLESH AND BLOOD
Renata seeks permission to bring Moderna C-19 vaccine
Ethnic communities in CHT facing acute water crisis
Sylhet road crash leaves three dead


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft