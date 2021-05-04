Video
Renata seeks permission to bring Moderna C-19 vaccine

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company Renata Limited has sought permission from the government to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
The documents tied to the application have been sent to the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said on Monday.
"The DGDA is evaluating whether the company is capable of bringing the vaccine."
Asked about the storage system of the Moderna vaccine as it needs to be kept in -20 degrees C temperature, the health DG said, "We have the capacity to store the vaccine in Dhaka, but there are no resources to do so outside Dhaka."
"Renata has submitted application seeking permission to bring Moderna vaccine," he said, adding that documents regarding this have been sent to Directorate General of Drug Administration.
"DGDA is evaluating whether the company is capable of bringing it," the health DG said.
If brought to Bangladesh, the Moderna vaccines that need to be stored in minus temperature, can be kept in Dhaka, he said in reply to question from journalists.
"But we still do not have the resources to store them outside Dhaka," he added.
    -Agencies


