Renata seeks permission to bring Moderna C-19 vaccine

Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company Renata Limited has sought permission from the government to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The documents tied to the application have been sent to the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said on Monday.

"The DGDA is evaluating whether the company is capable of bringing the vaccine."

Asked about the storage system of the Moderna vaccine as it needs to be kept in -20 degrees C temperature, the health DG said, "We have the capacity to store the vaccine in Dhaka, but there are no resources to do so outside Dhaka."

