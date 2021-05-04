Ethnic communities in CHT facing acute water crisis

Various ethnic communities in different upazilas of Bandarban are now facing serious water crisis as their reliable source of water is drying up due to current heat wave across the country.

Their water crisis always begins from the early summer season in different parts of the Chattogram Hill Tracts including Rangamati's Barkal, Bilaichhari, Sajek of Jurachhari. They are reported to be facing such water crisis due to insufficient rainfall and depletion of ground water level in Kaptai Lake. This fact was disclosed at a virtual dialogue titled 'Water Crisis of the Ethnic People' organized by IP News, a media organization of ethnic community.

Antoni Rema, Acting Editor of IP News, moderated the event while Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and Mathura Bikash Tripura, Executive Director of Jabarang Kalyan Samiti, Khagrachhari Hill District Development Agency spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Biodiversity researcher and author Pavel Perth, Bandarban's Prothom Alo correspondent Buddhajyoti Chakma, Dhaka University teacher Anurag Chakma, Rangamati lawyer and human rights activist Advocate Sushmita Chakma, Bandarban Development Agency, Mong Mong Singh Marma, executive director of the Humanitarian Foundation, a development organization in Bandarban, and Jahed Hasan, Program Manager of the Foundation for the People addressed the dialogue. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, a prominent environmental lawyer and BELA's Executive Director, said there would be no life without water.

She said according to the rules and regulations, there should not be any brick kiln in the hills and all the illegal brick kilns should be demolished as early as possible.

She also said it was important to make a list of the places where there is a severe water crisis, survey the location and determine the impact of drying up. Anurag Chakma, an Assistant Professor ot the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Dhaka University, said the root of the crisis lies with people of the hills when they indulge in development of the capitalist trend.

Journalist Buddhajyoti Chakma said what is in the delta plan of Bangladesh is that the people of Chittagong Hill Tracts are dependent on 'surface water'.

There is not much ground water here. The water structure of the hill survives on natural springs and natural forests.

This natural forest is preserved only by zoom farmers. In the past, zoom farmers used to cultivate zoom in one place every few years but now the situation has been changed, he said.

Pavel Perth, a biodiversity researcher, said the crisis was caused by unplanned development.





