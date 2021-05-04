Sylhet road crash leaves three dead

Sylhet, May 3 :Three people were killed as a truck ploughed through a roadside motor workshop at Darbast bazar in Jaintapur upazila on Sylhet-Tamabil highway on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Ahmed, Ashik Ahmed and Minhaz Uddin Sultan.

The accident took place when a speeding Jaflong-bound truck ploughed through a motor workshop after the driver lost control over the vehicle in the morning, said Partha Ranjan Chakrabarty, sub-inspector of Jaintiapur Police Station. -UNB





