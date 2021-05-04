Video
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021
Home Back Page

Three Hefazat stalwarts taken on fresh remand

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Organizing Secretary, Moulana Jalal Uddin Assistant Secretary General and vice-president Maulana Jubayer Dhaka unit of Hefazat-e-Islam were placed on further remand for different term each in the cases filed for mayhem at Motijheel.
Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order on Monday, said GRO Motaleb Hossain.
The court allowed seven days for Islamabadi in two cases with Paltan police, Jalal Uddin for three days in one case and Jubayer for six days in two cases.
Earlier law enforcers arrested Islamabadi on April 11, Moulana Jalal Uddin on April 17 and Moulana Jubayer   on April 16 from different areas of the capital.
Earlier Hefazat-e-Islam's Organizing Secretary Maulana Islamabadi has been remanded for seven days following his arrest in a case over the mayhem in Dhaka's Motijheel eight years ago.
The cases against the Hefazat leaders are that on  March 26  while protesting  Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit,  after Juma prayers at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque, they mounted attack on the general Musallies with local and foreign firearms, including knives, axes, swords, hammers and sticks.
They also set fire to two motorcycles, blocked the roads, and looted the shops around the mosque.
 The same day, the Islamist group called a day-long general strike across the country for March 28, protesting against the deaths of its members during the clashes.
More clashes soon spread like wildfire across the country, leaving hundreds of people injured and many dead. There was also significant damage to government and private property.


