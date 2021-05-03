Methane Menace: Environ dept will conduct its own research

The Department of Environment has formed a high level committee on this the issue of increase in the level of Methane gas in the sky of Dhaka city.

The department has given emphasis on the issue after environmentalists said that the layer of methane is thought to cause 60 times more warming than carbon dioxide.

Talking to the Daily Observer in this regard, Md Moniruzaman, Director General of the Department

of Environment, said that they cannot make any comment on the matter until a research is being conducted.

"We have formed a committee, now they committee is ready to conduct a research on it. We cannot make any comment until we have the detailed fact ( report) from the research work," he said.

We are going to conduct such research following every scientific measure by taking suggestions from the environment experts, he noted.

"We read the research report based on the satellite data that suggests landfill may be one of the reasons for this cause. We will give more emphasis on it. Besides we will also find out other sources like water bodies, agricultural lands, forests and other places that need to be subject matters of a study," he added.

Talking to the Daily Observer environmentalists said that the presence of methane in the country's atmosphere is a matter of concern.

They noted that the country will face major health risks if it does not find the cause of the sudden rise in methane and take steps to prevent it.

The layer of methane in the sky can be due to various reasons and it is needed to find out the reasons and the sources so that proper steps could be taken to stop increasing this harmful gas.

Professor Dr ASM Saifullah, Department of Environment Science and Resources Management, Maulana Bhashani Science and Technology University ( MBSTU), said that there is a need for more research on the subject.

This gas can create acid rain, which can cause serious damage to the nature and environment of the country.

There is no way to solve this crisis without determining the exact level of emissions and identifying the source.

However, Paval Partha, a researcher of ecology-biodiversity, said that the presence of methane gas in the air of Dhaka city is very worrying.

"The impact will not only be on the people of Dhaka but also other component of environment," he said.

Think if this gas causes acid rains (harmful methane or substances combined with water particles in the atmosphere to form sulfuric acid, when that acid comes down with rainwater, it is called acid rain), the impact of this rain very wide: it can destroy the other parts of the environment including eco- system. Our climate pattern many also be changed if such acid rain occurs, he said.

Besides, it will bring harmful impact to plants and animals, and spread various diseases among people of the areas where it falls.

Therefore, appropriate steps should be taken expeditiously to find out the cause and the government should take policy steps in this regard. Otherwise, a big disaster could happen, he said.

Asked, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md. Shahab Uddin, said that they had studied the report and taking appropriate measures to solve the issue.

He also noted that in perspective of Bangladesh, most of methane gas originate from paddy fields.

When farmers pour water on the soil, the bacteria in the soil produce huge amounts of gas. Other source are fossil fuels and landfill, he said.

"We are trying to reduce it by conducting the research work. But we would not get the results overnight, it will take some time," he said.

However, a recent report of Bloomberg that analyzed data from the European Space Agency's (ESA) Sentinel-FiveP and Sentinel-to-Satellite, which found that paddy fields, sewage disposal, cracks in natural gas pipelines, and coal burning were the main causes of methane emissions in Bangladesh.