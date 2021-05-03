Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Front Page

Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

NEW DELHI, May 2: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonwalla has spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India as the country battles through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
In his first comments since he was provided with 'Y' category security by the Indian government earlier
    this week, Poonawalla told 'The Times' on Saturday in an interview about receiving aggressive calls from some of the most powerful people in India, demanding supplies of Covishield -- the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that the Serum Institute is producing in India, .
That pressure is largely behind his decision to fly into London to be with his wife and children, the 40-year-old entrepreneur said.
"I'm staying here (London) an extended time because I don't want to go back to that situation. Everything falls on my shoulders but I can't do it alone...I don't want to be in a situation where you are just trying to do your job, and just because you can't supply the needs of X, Y or Z you really don't want to guess what they are going to do," Poonawalla told the newspaper.
"The level of expectation and aggression is really unprecedented. It's overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine. They can't understand why anyone else should get it before them," he said.
The businessman indicated in the interview that his move to London is also linked to business plans to expand vaccine manufacturing to countries outside India, which may include the likes of the UK.
"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," he said, when asked about Britain as one of the production bases outside India.
According to the newspaper, by the time the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was approved in January this year, the Serum Institute of India had increased its annual production capacity from 1.5 to 2.5 billion doses at a cost of USD 800 million, and stockpiled 50 million doses of Covishield.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Methane Menace: Environ dept will conduct its own research
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Workers demand resumption of public transport
Muniya’s sister files GD over death threats
Brother sues Sharun for murder of Muniya
How Mamata can be CM of WB even if she loses
Super victory for TMC; DMK wins TN; Left in Kerala; BJP keeps Assam
Modi hails Mamata


Latest News
Govt plans to resume public transport services
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft