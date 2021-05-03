Video
Workers demand resumption of public transport

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

A number of buses were seen picking up passengers from the road at Matuail in the capital on Sunday amid restrictions on public transport across the country. Inset, Bus owners and workers stage a protest march at Gulistan in the capital on Sunday demanding an end to the Covid-19 lockdown and the restart of mass transport services. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A number of buses were seen picking up passengers from the road at Matuail in the capital on Sunday amid restrictions on public transport across the country. Inset, Bus owners and workers stage a protest march at Gulistan in the capital on Sunday demanding an end to the Covid-19 lockdown and the restart of mass transport services. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Transport workers on Sunday brought out protest rallies in all terminals of the country on Sunday demanding a three-point demand including resumption of public transport.
The demands are resumption of public transport services with 50 percent passengers following health guidelines, financial support and relief for workers and rice for the workers for Tk10 and the government's open market sale points at all bus and truck terminals.
Transport workers in the capital brought out a rally under the banner of Dhaka City Road Transport Workers' Union.
They questioned If private cars, CNG auto-rickshaws and pickup vans were in operation then why not public transports?
A number of buses were seen picking up passengers from the road at Matuail in the capital on Sunday amid restrictions on public transport across the country. Inset, Bus owners and workers stage a protest march at Gulistan in the capital on Sunday demanding an end to the Covid-19 lockdown and the restart of mass transport services. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A number of buses were seen picking up passengers from the road at Matuail in the capital on Sunday amid restrictions on public transport across the country. Inset, Bus owners and workers stage a protest march at Gulistan in the capital on Sunday demanding an end to the Covid-19 lockdown and the restart of mass transport services. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Earlier, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation on Friday declared to hold demonstration across the country on May 2 demanding immediate resumption of public transport services.
    The federation said around 50 lakh workers in the sector are passing days in hardship ahead of Eid.
The following day Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the government was considering resumption of public transport services in the country ahead of Eid.
On Thursday transport workers blocked the road in front of Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal in Dhaka and Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association held a press conference at the same terminal to press home the same three-point demand.
At the same time, the organization sought an incentive of Tk5, 000 crore for the payment of Eid salaries and allowances to the officers, employees and workers.
Public transport services have remained suspended in the country since April 5 with the government announcing a countrywide 'lockdown' to curb the spread of coronavirus.


