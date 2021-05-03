Video
Front Page

Gulshan murder

Muniya’s sister files GD over death threats

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, May 2: Nusrat Jahan, sister of college student Mosarrat Jahan Muniya, who reportedly committed suicide recently at a Gulshan flat in the capital, has filed a general diary on Saturday with Cumilla Kotwali police
    station, citing death threats from various mobile numbers.
Anwarul Haque, officer-in-charge of the police station said the GD was lodged with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station on Saturday.
The sister of the college student's body was recovered from a rented flat in Dhaka's Gulshan area on April 26.  
On April 27, the victim's sister had filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of abetting the suicide of her 21-year-old sister.
According to the GD, after filing the case against Anvir over her sister's death, some people in favour of the accused continued to press her and her family to withdraw the case or reach a settlement over the matter.
As she paid no heed to that, some unknown persons called her several times from various mobile numbers from April 28 till the early hours of May 1 and threatened to kill the family members if they did not withdraw the case.


